Buy Siser® EasyPatterns® Plus Watercolor Rainbow Heat Transfer Vinyl, 1yd. at Michaels. com. EasyPatterns Plus are the wow factor you're looking for. EasyPatterns Plus are the wow factor you're looking for. These pre-printed, pre-masked patterns eliminate the need for layering multiple solid colors, therefore eliminating extra weight on the garment. EasyPatterns Plus were designed to fit into a variety of vinyl cutters as easily as they fit into a variety of niches and trends. Simply mask your design like our other HTV materials, and weed away the excess material from the carrier. Mix and match EasyPatterns Plus with other types of Siser HTV for extraordinary styles. Just be sure to keep Easy Patterns as the top layer for best results. With a semi-gloss finish and soft hand, EasyPatterns Plus are the star of the show even when applied with a home iron. Details:Available in multiple colors11.8" x 1yd. Semi-gloss finish3.1 milsPU composition80 micronsLaser friendlyCPSIA CertifiedApplies to cotton, polyester, poly/cotton blends and leatherApplies with a home iron | Siser® EasyPatterns® Plus Watercolor Rainbow Heat Transfer Vinyl, 1yd. | 11.8" x 1yd. | Michaels®