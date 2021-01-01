Buy Siser® EasyPatterns® Plus Carbon Fiber, 1yd. at Michaels. com. EasyPatterns® Plus is SISER's newest addition that provides printed patterns that are already masked for you. EasyPatterns Plus are the wow factor you're looking for. These pre-printed, pre-masked patterns eliminate the need for layering multiple solid colors, therefore eliminating extra weight on the garment. Available in styles ranging from classic to cool, there's bound to be a pattern that's perfect for your next project. EasyPatterns Plus were designed to fit into a variety of vinyl cutters as easily as they fit into a variety of niches and trends. Simply mask your design like our other HTV materials, and weed away the excess material from the carrier. Mix and match EasyPatterns Plus with other types of Siser HTV for extraordinary styles. Just be sure to keep EasyPatterns as the top layer for best results. With a semi-gloss finish and soft hand, EasyPatterns Plus are the star of the show even when applied with a home iron. Details:Available in multiple colors11.8" x 1 yd. Laser friendly and iron onDesigned to fit into a variety of vinyl cutters | Siser® EasyPatterns® Plus Carbon Fiber, 1yd. in Gray | 11.8" x 1 yd. | Michaels®