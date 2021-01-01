Buy Siser® EasyPatterns® Plus Birchbark Heat Transfer Vinyl, 1yd. at Michaels. com. These pre-printed, pre-masked patterns eliminate the need for layering multiple solid colors, therefore eliminating extra weight on the garment. These pre-printed, pre-masked patterns eliminate the need for layering multiple solid colors, therefore eliminating extra weight on the garment. Available in styles ranging from classic to cool, there's bound to be a pattern that's perfect for your next project. EasyPatterns Plus were designed to fit into a variety of vinyl cutters as easily as they fit into a variety of niches and trends. Simply mask your design like our other HTV materials, and weed away the excess material from the carrier. Details:Available in various colors11.8" x 1yd.80 micronSemi-gloss finishCPSIA certifiedApplies to cotton, polyester, poly/cotton blends and leatherApplies with a home iron | Siser® EasyPatterns® Plus Birchbark Heat Transfer Vinyl, 1yd. in Tan | 11.8" x 1yd | Michaels®