Tape Logic® Double Sided Masking Tape, 7 Mil, 2" x 36 yds., Tan, 24/Case

2" x 36 yds. Tape Logic® Double Sided Masking Tape. Great for golf club grips and splicing paper, foil, film and fabric. Crepe paper tape with a double coated, rubber, pressure sensitive adhesive. Durable and hand-tearable. Service Temperature 50 - 225 degrees F. Apply with a Double-Sided Desk Top Dispenser stock number TDDC926..Crepe paper tape with a double coated, rubber, pressure sensitive adhesive..Great for golf club grips and splicing paper, foil, film and fabric..Service Temperature 50 - 225 degrees F..2" x 36 yds..Durable and hand-tearable..Apply with a Double-Sided Desk Top Dispenser stock number TDDC926..Rubber Adhesive.Tan Crepe Paper Tape.24 rolls per case.