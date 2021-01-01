Advertisement
Purchase Spellbinders® Destination Japan Zen Garden Welcome Etched Die at Michaels. com. These dies can do it all. Cut shapes, create beautiful embossed die cuts or stencil through the die for added impact. This package contains Zen Garden Welcome: five dies measuring between 0.75" x 0.75" and 3" x 5.125". Imported. Details: Destination Japan: Zen Garden Welcome Dies measure between: 0.75" x 0.75" and 3" x 5.125" 5 dies For use with most die-cutting machines (sold separately) | Spellbinders® Destination Japan Zen Garden Welcome Etched Die | Michaels®