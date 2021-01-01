Vernon Francois® Curl Shampoo and Conditioner Mist What It Is A gentle, effective shampoo that is the foundation waves, curls and coils, plus a light, spray-on, rinse-out conditioner for soft, defined curls. What You Get 6.8 fl. oz. Curl Conditioner spray 8.5 fl. oz. Curl Shampoo What It Does Conditioner Wash out sprayable conditioner Spray bottle for targeted and controlled application Contains high-grade plant oils Deeply moisturizing Free from parabens, silicones and sulfates Shampoo Does not weigh hair down Curls are visibly revitalized Does not strip hair of moisture Free from parabens, silicones and sulfates How to Use Conditioner: Shake before use. Section your hair into four areas before spraying the conditioner from root to tip. Use spray to evenly distribute the conditioner on wet or dry hair. Work the conditioner in and leave for five minutes, then rinse. For best results use with Curl Shampoo. Shampoo: Wet your hair and work the shampoo into your scalp. Rinse thoroughly. For best results use with the Vernon Francois Curl Conditioner.