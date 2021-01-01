From stanley
Stanley® Cross Pein Blacksmith Hammer, 1-23/32" Face, Forged Steel, 13-3/8", 2-1/2 lbs.
Stanley® 13 3/8" Cross pein blacksmith hammer has face size of 1 23/32" and head weight of 2 1/2 lbs. Hammer features hardened/tempered steel head for enhanced durability and has jacketed fiberglass handle for strength/durability..New England pattern head.Forged from high quality, hardened and tempered steel.Overall Length: 13-3/8-inch.Faces are ground and polished.Head Material: Forged Steel.Face Size: 1-23/32-inch.Head Weight: 2-1/2 lbs..Yellow colored, jacketed fiberglass handles provide greater visibility, strength and durability.Stanley® Blacksmith Hammer from the Stanley® brand of hammers exceeds the industry standards for safety and durability, and forged steel head is hardened and tempered.