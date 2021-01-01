Buy We R Memory Keepers® Crop-A-Dile® Retro Corner Chomper Tool, Angle & Photo at Michaels. com. This powerful tool is great for adding that extra bit of detail to your projects. Get creative with your corners and use the Retro Corner Chomper by We R Memory Keepers! This powerful tool is great for adding that extra bit of detail to your projects. Chomp down on paper, cardstock, chipboard, leather, plastic, and more to give your crafts that extra little bite! This package contains one corner chomper tool. Details: 6.22" x 3.8" x 1.21" tool size Angle and photo style Metal and plastic | We R Memory Keepers® Crop-A-Dile® Retro Corner Chomper Tool, Angle & Photo | Michaels®