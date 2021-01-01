EcoPure® Cotton Filled Twin Pink Blanket

The EcoPure® Cotton Blanket assures plenty of snuggling ahead. It offers both a small fingerprint on the planet with its recycled fill, and the ultimate in softness and coziness. Featuring a sewn-through box stitch construction, so the fill stays in place for an even distribution of warmth meaning a more comfortable sleep. The EcoPure® Blanket comes in a choice of Dark Grey, Green, Pink and White – so, there’s one to coordinate with your bedroom perfectly. Includes one blanket. Cover: 100% Cotton. Fill: 70% Virgin Polyester;30% Recycled polyester from plastic bottles. Machine Washable. Twin: 66”W x 90”L