Advertisement
Get the Grafix® 8.5" x 11" Clear Shrink Film, 6ct. at Michaels. com. Use Shrink Film to create unique and personalized jewelry, miniatures, ornaments, cards and more. Use Shrink Film to create unique and personalized jewelry, miniatures, ornaments, cards and more. Simply draw, trace or rubber stamp a design, color it, cut it out and bake it. Details: Clear 8.5" x 11" sheet size 6 sheets Designs will shrink to 20 % of original size Suitable for all ages | Grafix® 8.5" x 11" Clear Shrink Film, 6ct. | Michaels®