JAM Paper® Christmas Cards Set, Marshmallow Snowman, 18/Pack (526910000)

Warm up to the holiday season's weather with JAM Paper® Christmas Card Sets. Light up loved ones' faces with a happy marshmallow snowman relaxes in a warm cup of hot coca with the words "Warm Winter Wishes" written to shake off the winter chills! The included inside message reads, "Kick Back And Have A Relaxing Holiday." This Marshmallow Snowman Set is certain to excite recipients of all ages! From religious cards to fun wintery scenes, we offer a variety of designs to suit your holiday needs! This pack contains 18 cards and 18 matching red envelopes. Each card measures 7 7/8" x 5 5/8" and has a smooth finish.Size: 7.875in x 5.625in | Color: Red | Quantity: 18/pack.7.875" x 5.625".Marshmallow Snowman Design.Inside Message: Kick Back And Have A Relaxing Holiday.Quantity: 18 Cards with Envelopes.This Card Set is a perfect way to send joy and greetings to family, friends, and loved ones this holiday season!