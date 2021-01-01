Kenney® Chelsea 5/8" White Single Curtain Rod, 28-48", White

Add a touch of style to your home with the Chelsea Standard Decorative Window Curtain Rod by Kenney. The 5/8 inch diameter Chelsea curtain rod in white features matching ball finial ends. Use in your kitchen, bedroom, dining room, and living room to hang light to medium weight curtains. The telescoping rod adjusts from 28 inches to 48 inches to fit your window and projects 3 inches from the wall. It is ideal for hanging curtains with pockets, grommets, back tabs, and tab tops, but can also be used with clip rings. Drapery Hardware Set Includes: one telescoping steel curtain rod with decorative ball finials (1.78" L x 1.48" W x 1.48" H), two mounting brackets, screws, drywall anchors, and installation instructions.