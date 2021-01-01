Advertisement
Buy the Dimensions® Cathy Heck Studio™ Counted Cross Stitch Kit, Hello Hedgehog at Michaels. com. Accent your little one's school bag with an adorable hedgehog using this counted cross stitch kit from Dimensions. Accent your little one's school bag with an adorable hedgehog using this counted cross stitch kit from Dimensions. This kit also makes a wonderful birthday present for a sewing-enthusiast. Details: Includes assorted colors Finished Size: 4" diameterContents: Wooden hoop (4") Printed fabric Needle Presorted cotton thread Easy instructions | Dimensions® Cathy Heck Studio™ Counted Cross Stitch Kit, Hello Hedgehog | Michaels®