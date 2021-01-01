Advertisement
Get the Marvel® Captain Marvel Patch Cotton Fabric at Michaels. This soft cotton fabric featuring patches with Marvel's Captain Marvel is great for quilting, crafting, and other sewing projects. This soft cotton fabric featuring patches with Marvel's Captain Marvel is great for quilting, crafting, and other sewing projects. Pattern: Multicolor print Content: 100% cotton Width: 43/44" Horizontal repeat: 8.4" Vertical repeat: 15.507" Max cut length: 15 yd. | Marvel® Captain Marvel Patch Cotton Fabric | Michaels®