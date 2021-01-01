From vera bradley
Vera Bradley® Butterfly By Study Buddy Notecards | Michaels®
Advertisement
Buy these Vera Bradley® Butterfly By Study Buddy Notecards at Michaels. com. You'll actually look forward to studying with this set of Vera Bradley study buddy notecards! You'll actually look forward to studying with this set of Vera Bradley study buddy notecards! Bonus: it's guaranteed to impress your study group! It features an elastic closure, a silver clip ring, and a flexi plastic printed cover. Details: Butterfly By design 5.25" x 3" card sizeContents: 100 lined index cards 4 colorful dividers Sticker sheet | Vera Bradley® Butterfly By Study Buddy Notecards | Michaels®