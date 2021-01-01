From gogroove
GOgroove® BlueVIBE DLX Hi-Def Bluetooth Headphones, Black
GOgroove® BlueVIBE DLX Hi-Def Bluetooth headphones in black color are equipped with audio play, bluetooth v2.1 and DLX that supports hands-free calling. Headphones are used with phone/tablet/iPod/mp3 player/laptop and macbook..Driver: 40 mm full range.Compatible: Phone, tablet, iPod, mp3 player, desktop, laptop, Macbook, feature: Audio playback, onboard playback controls, DLX, auto-pair to last device,activate voice-command,three-way call controls.Wireless range: 30'.Speaker power: (20mW x 2) 40mW RMS.Black.Audio signal: Stereo.Bluetooth version: 2.1+EDR, bluetooth protocols: A2DP: Music streaming AVRCP: Playlist control, HFP(Hands-free calls), charging time: 3 hrs, connectivity ports: MicroUSB charging AUX-in.Weight: 3.81 oz..Audio input: 3.5 mm audio jack.Frequency response: 10 Hz-20 kHz.Impedance: 64 ohms, sensitivity: 108 +- 3 dB.Microphone built in: Yes.Power: USB 5 V.Dimensions: 7" x 4" x 2.25"(Folded), 7.3" x 7" x 2.3" (Expanded), pairing: Auto-pair to last device.Over-the-head.Binaural.Includes: Hardshell carrying case.Audio playback: 14 hrs per charge, Battery: Lithium rechargeable, Battery runtime: 14 hours.GOgroove® BlueVIBE DLX Hi-Def Bluetooth headphones in black color comes with over-the-head wearing style and features travel-friendly folding design with full spectrum audio.