GOLD MEDAL® Bean Bag, Vinyl, Medum 112" Teardrop, Black:VARIED COLORS AND STYLES: Available in a variety of neutral and fashion colors. There are sizes, shapes and colors to fit any style or living space. LIGHTWEIGHT AND PORTABLE: These bean bags and ottomans make it easy to add flexible seating to any living space. Simply move from room to room to add style and function. DURABLE AND EASY TO CLEAN: Durable, double stitched construction, created with wipeable, easy to clean material. Ideal for high traffic, mess prone areas. SAFE AND CONVENIENT MAINTENANCE: Feature a child safe zipper for added protection and security, but still quick and easy to spot clean and refill as needed. Refill beads sold separately in several available sizes.