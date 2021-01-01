From seagate
Seagate® Barracuda SATA 6 Gbps 2.5" Internal Hard Drive, 1TB (ST1000LM048)
Advertisement
The Seagate Barracuda ST1000LM048 2.5" internal hard drive has a storage capacity of 1TB. It has 6 Gbps SATA interface for fast execution and easy installation. This HDD runs at a spindle speed of 5400 rpm and is suitable for notebook, desktop PC and storage system..Interface/ports: SATA 6 Gbps.Sustained data transfer rate: 140 MBps.Drive width: 2.5".Dimensions: 0.27"H x 2.7"W x 3.9"D.Comes with 2 years limited warranty.Internal hard drive is for standard laptop, mobile storage, external storage systems and ultra-slim desktop PCs.Weight: 0.198 lbs..Storage capacity: 1TB.Power: 1.6 W/1.7 W (read/writer), 0.45 W (idle).Spindle speed: 5400 RPM.Cache: 128MB.15mm z-height enables slimmer all-in-one desktop PC drives while helping reduce system heat generation and vibration.Temperature: 5 to +55 deg C (operating), -40 to +70 deg C (non operating)