From cra-z-art

Cra-Z-Art® All-Purpose Artist Brush Set, Shed Proof, 7/Pack (10700-72)

$2.29
In stock
Buy at staples

Description

The Cra-Z-Art® all-purpose artist brush set contains seven brushes with a shed proof design and colorful, unbreakable handles. This brush set is great for arts, crafts, hobbies, home and school..Comes in assorted color.All-purpose artist brush set is perfect for arts, crafts, hobbies, home and school.Feature a shed proof design and sturdy, colorful, unbreakable handles.Size: Assorted.All-purpose artist brush set feature a shed proof design and sturdy, colorful, unbreakable handles and it is perfect for arts, crafts, hobbies, home and school.. Safety Data Sheet

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com