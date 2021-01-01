The Xyron® Magnet Tape has a strong magnetic strength and it will tear with ease. It has an acid-free adhesive on one side and magnet tape on the other. Easily hang a lightweight item on a metal surface. This special tape transforms nearly any wall into a magnetic surface. The Xyron Magnet Tape has a strong magnetic strength and it will tear with ease. It has an acid-free adhesive on one side and magnet tape on the other. It comes 3/4-inches wide x 25 feet long and is thinner than other magnetic tapes. Easily hang a lightweight item on a metal surface. This special tape transforms nearly any wall into a magnetic surface. Details: 3/4” x 25ft 6 rolls per bundle Easy to tear Acid-free Non-toxic Permanent adhesive For ages 5+ | Xyron® 3/4” x 25ft Magnetic Tape Roll, 6 ct Bundle | Michaels®