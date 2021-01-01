Buy Winsor & Newton® 13 Vibrant Promarker Brush™ Set at Michaels. com. These marker brushes are great to use on a wide range of surfaces, including glass, acetate, plastic, metal, textiles and more! These marker brushes are great to use on a wide range of surfaces, including glass, acetate, plastic, metal, textiles and more! The translucent colors can be blended for an almost unlimited palette, while single colors can be layered for added depth and shade. Each marker has twin tips; the brush nib for fluid strokes and variable line width and the broad nib for large color fills. This set includes yellow, pumpkin, red, rouge, magenta, purple, cyan, royal blue, bright green, lush green, cocoa, warm grey 5 and black. Details: Includes assorted colors 13 markers Twin tips; brush and broad Non-streak alcohol based ink Nontoxic Conforms to ASTM D-424 | Winsor & Newton® 13 Vibrant Promarker Brush™ Set | Michaels®