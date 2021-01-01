Get the Grafix® 9" x 12" Blue Stencil Film at Michaels. com. Use this film to create a hand cut masking stencil that can used for screen printing! Use this film to create a hand cut masking stencil that can used for screen printing! This blue film allows you to easily reference images and designs. Cut with scissors, a cutting knife or hot cutters; the durable yet easy to cut film can be used repeatedly. Details: Blue 9" x 12" 4 sheets Heavy weight Can be used on curved surfaces Reusable Acid free | Grafix® 9" x 12" Blue Stencil Film | Michaels®