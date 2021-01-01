From roseto
Roseto QZP1071 Hettinger 3 Light 10" Wide Full Size Pendant Matte Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Roseto QZP1071 Hettinger 3 Light 10" Wide Full Size Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatible(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredCapable of being dimmed with dimmable incandescent or LED bulbs8" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsETL rated for damp locationsComes with a manufacturer warranty of 1 year for electronic parts and 2 years for the finishDimensionsFixture Height: 18"Width: 10"Depth: 10"Product Weight: 5.5 lbsChain Length: 8"Cord Length: 144"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Matte Black