QXue 10 inch Wired WiFi Fingerprint IC Card Video Door Phone Doorbell Intercom System and 2CH AHD Security Camera, Support Remote APP.

Indoor monitor use the multi-point capacitance touch screen, adopt to Android System, steady and easy to operate.10 inch High definition digital LCD monitor, with take picture, visitor records and calendar function. Indoor monitor can take picture by manually or automatically, max to support 32G TF card. Indoor monitor with monitor, intercom, unlock, hands-free and Don't disturb function. The indoor monitor can support to connect 8 mobile phone APP user, Support IOS/Android system mobile phone, then the mobile phone can view and unlock, Support AHD 720P or 1080P camera input, support 2CH AHD doorbell and 2CH AHD security camera. Weatherproof, antioxidation, Wear-resistant aluminum panel, with weatherproof cover, support wall mount. AHD 720P camera, with IR-CUT. Fingerprint type: Support 500 fingerprint,1000 IC cards unlock, password unlock,99 pcs remote controls to unlock.