QXFBGZ Portable Laptop Desk Folding Foldable Lap Tray Bed Adjustable Table Stand Bamboo (Color: Wood W 1Flower)

?[Multi-function]: Foldable, easy to carry, easy to store. It can be a computer desk/dining table/tea table/desk; with a small drawer, it is convenient to place small objects such as U disk, earphones, telephones, It can be used immediately without assembly? [Adjustable]: The table is ergonomically designed and has multiple tilt angle positions to keep your books or laptops at the best angle to prevent cervical fatigue.[Scientific Design]: Mechanical engraving technology, hollow cooling holes, beautiful and user-friendly manual adjustment screw design, which saves effort and prevents sweat. The non-slip baffle can prevent the laptop from sliding, and the smooth surface can also prevent the laptop from being damaged.[Scope of application]: Suitable for home office, outdoor picnic tables, travel brackets, drawing boards, etc, bringing a lot of convenience to your life? [Performance]: This is a more practical office furniture, easy to carry, whether it is an adult or a child can