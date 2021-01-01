Quorinio Chandelier by Huxe - Color: White - Finish: Polished Chrome - (EMO1965410)

The Quorinio Chandelier from Huxe invigorates interior dÃ©cor with a lively silhouette. Dropped from a circular canopy by a slender downrod in polished chrome, a perforated metal shade winds dramatically into a continuous flower shape. Its inner framework can be seen through the semi-opaque shade and features a series of slender arms extending into each â€œpetalâ€ to hold a lamp. When lit, the lamping shines warmly against its matte shade and sends a soothing glow throughout the space. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Abstract. Color: White. Finish: Matte White with Polished Chrome