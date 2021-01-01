Quogue Mango Tree Ellipse 8 in x 7 in x 8 in Birdhouse

The Ellipse Bird Homes from Wrought Studio™ are a beautiful addition to our Mango Tree Collection. The unique shape of the home displays the mastery of the artists who hand craft each individual piece. Ensure longevity of the wood in the elements. The homes also come with pre-drilled drainage holes, removable hatch for cleaning, and hardware. The Ellipse is sure to be a wonderful addition to your backyard birding haven. Perfect for small cavity nesters. Color: Green