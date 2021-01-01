QULONG Laptop Desk for Bed, Lap Desks Bed Trays for Eating and Laptops Stand Lap Table, for Couch Floor,A

Adjustable desktop, comfortable cervical spine, forward tilt adjustment for reading, working and playing games Upgraded foam anti-skid table legs, wear-resistant and anti-skid even force, let you enjoy life happily It is easy to fold and is very suitable for storage and transportation. It can be placed behind the door or in the corner of the house when not in use. It is very lightweight, easy to carry and play, and allows you to enjoy spare time, breakfast or dessert on the bed and sofa Foldable feet save space and provide additional internal storage space for books and pens Mainly used for laptop bed frame, children's bedside table, mini writing desk, desk, laptop sofa table or book / tablet table Family, sofa, small table, dormitory, desk, etc. This is also a gift for children.