Noble House Quinn Log Rack and Tool Set, Matte Black

Store your firewood and tend a warm fire effortlessly and professionally. Our refined log holder and tool set is made out of reliable iron, allowing you to maintain your fireplace space with absolute ease. Including a shovel, brush, and poker, the set is expertly tied together with a simple yet elegant stand that will also neatly organize and display your firewood with impressive style. Built with sturdy craftsmanship and exceptional functionality, this fireplace rack will make your cold winter nights around a warm fire all the more enjoyable. MINIMALISTIC DESIGN: This fireplace tool set and log rack offer a minimalistic design that acts as a sleek companion for your fireplace. With an elegant curved design and scrolled accents, this set highlights functionality and easy accessibility to your tools and firewood. STORAGE OR DISPLAY RACK: This durable log rack keeps your firewood clean, dry, and organized. Whether you are in need of firewood on a chilly night or are setting up a cozy classic look, our log holder can serve as storage space or a display rack in your home. IRON MATERIAL: Constructed of iron, this fireplace rack is made to be incredibly durable, ensuring that this piece will hold up under use. It is finished with a matte color, giving this accessory a polished look. SET INCLUDES: This four-piece fireplace set includes a shovel for scooping ash, a brush for sweeping debris, a poker for stoking fires, and a sturdy log holder that holds both your firewood and fireplace tools. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This fireplace rack has overall dimensions of 17.00” W x 15.00” L x 30.00” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming set.