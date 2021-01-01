BETHEL INTERNATIONAL Quinn 85-Watt Integrated LED White Geometric Pendant

This modern LED lighting is in a white finish. The frame is made out of aluminum, and LED bulb is integrated into the frame. It comes with 5 prism LED light with white acrylic diffusers. This fixture can be used in any room. This modern fixture can be used in any room. Give you foyer accent with a stylish look that complements any decor setting. The Nickel finish provides striking contrast with the luminous lines of light. A recognizable bold design.