Queer Eye Quincy 5 Shelf Bookcase, Espresso

Queer Eye Quincy 5 Shelf Bookcase, EspressoDisplay your fav books and memorabilia with the ultra-modern Queer Eye Quincy 5 Shelf BookcaseMade of laminated particleboard, the woodgrain finish pairs with the sturdy metal frame for a gorgeous statement pieceThe 5 open shelves provide plenty of space to display books, decorations, and collectibles while the asymmetrical design adds a unique look you will loveComplete the look with the entire Quincy Collection (sold separately)A wall anchor kit is included to prevent tipping injuriesThe bookcase ships flat to your door and 2 adults are recommended to assemble. Each shelf can hold up to 25 lbs. Assembled dimensions: 70.04”H x 33.94”W x 14.25”D1 year limited warranty included