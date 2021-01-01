Quince and Pinecone Wreath

This lush wreath is handmade with light and dark green leaves, pinecones, moss and studded with natural slices of orange quince to make a beautifully fragranced wreath for the holidays. Each wreath is harvested and handcrafted in central California. The family owned nursery's floral artists are known for their unique and beautiful nature-inspired creations. Recommended for use indoors or on a covered doorway. These are naturally dried without the use of chemicals so if exposed outdoors, bleaching from sunlight may occur. We suggest keeping this wreath in a dry place.