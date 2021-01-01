Buy the EZ Quilting® Small Easy Angle Triangle Quilting Ruler & Template at Michaels. com. Our small triangle ruler is a necessary tool for any quilters looking to create unique quilt block designs. Made to be used with tracing, scissors, or a rotary cutter, this ruler can create triangle cuts up to 6'' in size. Our small triangle ruler is a necessary tool for any quilters looking to create unique quilt block designs. Made to be used with tracing, scissors, or a rotary cutter, this ruler can create triangle cuts up to 6'' in size. Details: Clear 6.5" x 6" Includes 1 triangle ruler for quilting Acrylic | EZ Quilting® Small Easy Angle Triangle Quilting Ruler & Template | Michaels®