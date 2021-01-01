Plush Paws Products Quilted Velvet Waterproof Hammock Car Seat Cover, London Grey, Regular

When your furry family member can’t be in your lap, let her rest in the lap of luxury with the Premium Velvet Dog Seat Cover with Convertible Hammock from Plush Paws. Forget everything you think you know about dog seat covers – this plush, cushy protector is made of lavishly soft velour that makes your vehicle look and feel like a million bucks. The unique liquid lock material is 100% stainproof and waterproof to help ensure slobber, spills and accidents won’t seep into your upholstery. The durable straps and side release buckles are built to last in the most extreme conditions, and the simple design makes installation easy. Includes a convertible hammock that is easy to snap into place or fold away.