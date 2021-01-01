FurHaven Quilted Memory Top Bolster Cat & Dog Bed w/Removable Cover, Iron Gray, Medium

Give your furry friend a comfy place to lounge with the FurHaven Quilted Memory Top Sofa Pet Bed. This sofa-style bed has three bolsters for use as pillows or walls and a smooth, quilted sleeping surface. It features memory foam that conforms to your paw-tner’s shape to provide better overall support for his muscles and joints. The cover is removable and washable for easy cleaning. Ideal for older pets or ones you want to keep off of your furniture, FurHaven Quilted Memory Top Sofa Pet Bed will quickly become your companion's favorite place to rest and relax.