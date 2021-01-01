From kirkland's
Ivory Quilted Chevron Cotton Lumbar Pillow
Advertisement
Our Ivory Quilted Chevron Cotton Lumbar Pillow easily matches a variety of home styles. The chevron pattern adds both visual and textural interest to any sofa! Pillow measures 20L x 14H in. Crafted of cotton with polyester fill Quilted chevron pattern Hues of ivory Solid ivory reverse Care: Spot clean only. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.