From urban habitat

Urban Habitat Quilt Sets Teal - Pink & Aqua Geometric Five-Piece Reversible Coverlet Set

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Pink & Aqua Geometric Five-Piece Reversible Coverlet Set. Give your bedroom a makeover with this colorful set featuring a reversible coverlet that allows you to change the look of your bed in a snap. Includes coverlet, two shams and one decorative throw pillow (twin sizes include one sham)PrewashedCoverlet, shams and throw pillow cover: 100% cottonThrow pillow fill: 100% polyesterMachine washThrow pillows: spot cleanImported

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com