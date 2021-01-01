From main street
Main Street Quilt Sets Blush/Gold - Blush & Gold Metallic Raina Reversible Coverlet Set
Blush & Gold Metallic Raina Reversible Coverlet Set. Brighten the look of your bedroom with the colorful geometric detail of this reversible coverlet set complete with matching decorative pillows that make the bohemian vibes pop. An antimicrobial treatment helps provide long-lasting freshness and comfort. Includes coverlet, two decorative pillows and two shams (twin sizes include one sham)Full graphic text (decorative pillow one): Love.Coverlet and sham (front): 100% polyesterCoverlet and sham (back): 90% cotton / 10% polyesterDecorative pillow: 100% polyesterMachine washImported