Spirit Linen Home Quilt Sets Antique - Red & Blue Patchwork Geneva Stitched Oversize Quilt Set
Red & Blue Patchwork Geneva Stitched Oversize Quilt Set. Bring a splash of color to your bedroom with this vibrant quilt set that includes two shams for tasteful coordinating. Soft and durable microfiber fabric makes for years of lasting use. Includes quilt and two shams (twin size includes one sham)PrewashedStitchedOversize100% microfiber polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported