MidWest QuietTime Couture Ashton Bolster Dog Crate Mat, Blue, X-Small

Comfortable yet stylish, the MidWest QuietTime Couture Ashton Bolster Dog Bed offers a secure and cozy feel. The bolster design can make your best buddy’s crate or carrier more comfortable, since it fits most standard crates and carrier as well as the MidWest folding metal crate line. The bolsters are soft and comfy—perfect for supporting your dog’s head while he sleeps. Three trendy color patterns add a fun, stylish touch. With increased comfort, your dog may be happier to go into his crate more often and may enjoy better quality rest while in the space. The bed is machine washable and dryer friendly for easy, efficient cleaning.