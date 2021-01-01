Quiet 22 inch Square Work Table by Bernhardt Design - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (L228B_860_Walnut)

A quiet design does not mean a boring design. The Quiet 22 inch Square Work Table features a stainless steel base where it comes in a variety of finishes, polished ring detail and a rubber glide plate for ease movement. Also increasing the mobility of this table is the intuitive finger pull channel so you can easily grab it from beneath and move it wherever you want it. Available in a wide range of table top options. This table also comes in a round top version. Shape: Square. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Walnut 860