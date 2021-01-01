Quickep Comforter Set

Add comfort to your lifestyle with this comforter set. It is a nice inclusion for any home. This bedding set will fit perfectly in any room. It is made of 100% polyester microfiber, which makes it soft and provides you with exceptional comfort while you rest. This comforter set will easily blend with most decor and set styles. Its unique details give you a subtle style and touch of elegance. This bedding set is made from quality fabric and has a remarkable style that adds exceptional value to each ensemble. Size: Twin Comforter + 4 Additional Pieces