Storex Quick Stack Construction Paper Organizer | Michaels®

Shop Storex Quick Stack Construction Paper Organizer at Michaels. com. Sorter snaps together in seconds with no tools required. It is made of a durable plastic which outlasts cardboard and is sturdy enough to hold 500 sheets of 9x12 construction paper in each compartment. Details: Multicolored Each compartment measures 8.75" x 11.5" x 2" 6 compartments Each compartment fits a ream of 9" x 12" construction paper No tools required Durable plastic construction