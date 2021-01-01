Dirt Devil Quick Flip 8v Cordless Hand Vacuum - Crisp Green BD30011GDI

Easily tackle unexpected messes with the Dirt Devil Quick Flip Hand Vacuum Cleaner. Perfect for small apartments, dorms and cars, this 8v Lithium-Ion cordless hand vac is powerful, compact and can easily tackle any unexpected mess. The versatile Quick Flip crevice tool is stored right on the unit—just flip out the tool and click it into place to easily reach debris in crevices and tough corners. It’s that simple. And, a special designed handle fits perfectly in the palm of your hand while an easy empty dirt cup makes it even more convenient to get the job done quicker. Color: Crisp Green.