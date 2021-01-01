McCANN'S Irish Oatmeal, Quick Cooking Rolled Oats, 16-Ounce Boxes (Pack of 6)

The biggest selling line of McCann’s products-- you will love the taste of this product with its distinctive texture and flavor Pack of six 16-ounce boxes,No sodium,No cholesterol 100% wholegrain with all the combined goodness of the endosperm, bran, and germ McCann’s Oatmeal is more than just a breakfast cereal--it is becoming increasingly popular as a versatile baking ingredient McCann’s has been making the classic oatmeal product for more than 150 years--the makers of the finest Irish oatmeal