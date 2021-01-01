Quick Charge 30 18W 3Amp USB Wall Charger Quick Charge 20 Compatible PowerPort+ 1 for Galaxy S10S9S8EdgePlus Note 87 LG G4 HTC One A9M9 Nexus 9.

The Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by our leading technology. Fast-Charging Technology: PowerPort+ 1 guarantees the fastest possible charge to any smartphone or tablet, thanks to Quick Charge 3.0 and PowerIQ technology. (Does not support fast-charging for iPhone 8 and above but will charge at normal speed.) Supreme Compatibility: Backwards-compatible with all versions of Qualcomm Quick Charge technology (1.0, 2.0 & 3.0). Also charges nonQuick Charge devices at up to 2.4A. Safety First: Exclusive technology provides surge protection, temperature control and more advanced safety features, keeping you and your devices safe. What You Get: PowerPort+ 1 Quick Charge 3.0 Wall Charger, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty and friendly customer service.