From jackson safety
Jackson Safety Quick Adjusting Ratchet Orange Hard Hat | 14423
Advertisement
This 6-point ratchet suspension provides extra stability, balance and adjustment between head sizes 6.5 In. to 8 In. for a better and comfortable fit; Additionally, it includes an extra absorbent brow pad for added convenience. Combining safety and durability, this hard hat is designed with a low riding nape strap for impact absorption, and features a full visor for effective sunshade while shielding workers from falling debris. Made from strong, yet ultra-lightweight high-density polyethylene material providing unsurpassed durability; This low-profile, silhouette-styled cap gives comfort, impact resistance and high visibility Jackson Safety Quick Adjusting Ratchet Orange Hard Hat | 14423