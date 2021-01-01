From guard dog security
Guard Dog Security Quick Action Pepper Spray Black | PS-GDQA-BK
The Guard Dog 1/2 ounce Quick Action pepper spray makes security and protection convenient, safe, effective and appealing. The red pepper ingredient is concentrated to quickly immobilize an assailant and prevent a violent attack with maximum distance defense. The hard case keychain design allows for direct use from the housing with a quick, twist-top actuator and safety slide to prevent accidental discharge. Guard Dog Security Quick Action Pepper Spray Black | PS-GDQA-BK