Ameriwood Home Queensbury 4-Drawer Dresser in Blue (41.3 in. H x 29.7 in. W x 19.7 in. D), Light Blue

Upgrade your bedroom with the Ameriwood Home Queensbury 4 Drawer Dresser. The beautiful light blue finish on the painted MDF will look great with any style and decor and will last for years to come. The 4 drawers can organize all of your folded clothing and extra linens to keep your bedroom and closet clutter free. Each drawer features durable metal slides and are finished in a linen look paper to prevent clothes from snagging on raw edges. A wall anchor kit is included to secure the Dresser to the wall and prevent tipping injuries. The Dresser ships flat to your door and requires assembly upon opening. Two adults are recommended to assemble. Once assembled, the Dresser measures to be 41.3"H x 29.7"W x 19.7"D.