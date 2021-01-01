Trademark Fine Art 'Queen's Bath Wave' Canvas Art by Pierre Leclerc, White Matte, Silver Frame:Artist: Pierre LeclercSubject: LandscapesStyle: ContemporaryProduct Type: Silver frame, white mat, acrylicThis ready to hang, matted framed art piece features a wave crashing onto brown and grey rocks under a blue sky.A giclee print under acrylic in a silver frame. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print is matted using antique white matting and comes in a silver frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang. The antique white mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space.